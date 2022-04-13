3rd Circ. Tosses Defect Suit Over Man's 37-Foot Fall

By Mike Curley (April 13, 2022, 6:43 PM EDT) -- The Third Circuit on Wednesday threw out a man's suit against a group of equipment manufacturers alleging that a defective bolt in a harness they made caused him to fall 37 feet from the top of a barn, saying the trial court was right to exclude his expert's opinion, and that without that opinion his case can't go forward. In the unpublished opinion, the three-judge panel affirmed the dismissal of Nicholas Kuhar's suit against Petzl Co., Bailey's Corp., Uintah Fastener & Supply, Thompson Manufacturing, Porteous Fastener Co., Brighton-Best and Quality Plating. According to the opinion, Kuhar was working on a barn...

