Texas Jury Clears Sunoco, Truck Driver In Crash Suit

By Craig Clough (April 13, 2022, 10:22 PM EDT) -- A Texas jury cleared two Sunoco units and one of its drivers Wednesday of any wrongdoing over an early morning truck crash that left a woman with what she says were permanent injuries. Shamell Roberson and a relative sued Sunoco Partners Marketing and Terminals LP, Sunoco Partners Lease Acquisition & Marketing LLC, Sunoco driver Robert Johnson and others allegedly responsible for a 2018 crash that left Roberson injured. The jury assigned no blame to Johnson, Roberson or a non-defendant cattle company that purportedly owned some cows that wandered onto the road and were involved in the crash, according to the jury...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS