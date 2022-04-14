76ers' Insurer Rips Virus Coverage Suit, Says Hoops Are Intact

By Ivan Moreno (April 14, 2022, 2:37 PM EDT) -- The insurer for the Philadelphia 76ers has told a Pennsylvania federal court that a virus exclusion in the team's policy dooms its lawsuit for coverage of pandemic-related losses at its arena and New Jersey training facility, remarking that the basketball hoops are in the same physical condition. In a motion to dismiss Wednesday, Hartford Fire Insurance Company said the claims in the April 6 complaint from the 76ers and SPF Owner LLC, the owner of the training facility, fall within the policy's exclusion for losses or damage caused by a virus. The insurer said there's clear precedent to support its argument....

