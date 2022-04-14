Woman Run Over By Her Jeep Can Seek Punitive Damages

By Dorothy Atkins (April 14, 2022, 7:43 PM EDT) -- A Michigan federal judge ruled Wednesday that a woman alleging a faulty gearshift caused her Jeep Grand Cherokee to run over her leg can seek punitive damages, and Fiat Chrysler Automobiles' U.S. arm can't seal its communications with Jaguar over licensing the company's allegedly safer rotary shifter designs. In a 24-page order, U.S. District Judge David M. Lawson allowed Dedra Maneotis of Craig, Colorado, to amend her personal injury complaint against FCA US LLC to seek punitive damages. Judge Lawson also refused FCA's bid to seal a letter that Jaguar sent FCA's chief patent counsel inviting the automaker to resume negotiations...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS