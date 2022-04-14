'Varsity Blues' Judge Says Pair's 'Arrogance' Calls For Prison

By Brian Dowling (April 14, 2022, 6:27 PM EDT) -- A California couple's "audacity and arrogance" in boosting their son's college entrance exam scores through bribes to the "Varsity Blues" ringleader warrant the eight-week jail term outlined in their plea deals with prosecutors, a Boston federal judge said Thursday. In accepting the stipulated terms outlined in Amy Colburn's and Gregory Colburn's guilty pleas, U.S. District Judge Nathaniel M. Gorton told the Palo Alto parents during a Zoom sentencing that — as with the 15 parents who have already come before him — he's astonished by their "selfish, brazen and, frankly, stupid" criminal conduct. "I am flabbergasted that people like you —...

