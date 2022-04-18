7th Circ. Urged To Revive Chicago Parking Meter Antitrust Suit

By Matthew Perlman (April 18, 2022, 7:58 PM EDT) -- Chicago residents have told the Seventh Circuit that an investment entity led by Morgan Stanley & Co. is not immune from their claims alleging the company violated antitrust law through a $1 billion contract for the city's metered parking system. A proposed class filed its opening brief with the Seventh Circuit on April 11, arguing the lower court was wrong to find that the entity, Chicago Parking Meters LLC, is entitled to state-action immunity, which shields certain state activity from antitrust scrutiny. Chicago drivers filed suit in June last year over the 75-year contract for operating 36,000 metered parking spaces in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS