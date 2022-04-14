Federal Circuit Revives Air Charter Co.'s $40M Contract Row

By Grace Dixon (April 14, 2022, 6:59 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit Thursday erased a Civilian Board of Contract Appeals finding that an air charter company can't recover $40 million it claims it's owed by the federal government for canceled flights, finding the company's cancellation policy was incorporated in its contract. The ruling comes amid CSI Aviation Inc.'s attempt to claw back $40.2 million under a federal supply schedule contract for air charter services with the General Services Administration that the contractor says it's owed after U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement canceled 45 flights less than two weeks in advance. Though CSI had argued the cancellation policy is clearly included...

