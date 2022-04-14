Texas Panel Tosses Claims Against 'My 600-lb Life' Producer

By Morgan Conley (April 14, 2022, 7:05 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate panel on Thursday dismissed negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and fraudulent inducement claims against the production company behind the reality show "My 600-lb. Life" after determining that the claims are barred under a state free speech law. Texas' Thirteenth Court of Appeals said the trial court was wrong to allow Megalomedia Inc.'s motion to dismiss the claims, which were brought by a group of individuals who appeared on the show, to be denied by operation of law by letting more than 30 days go by without ruling on the motion. The panel agreed with Megalomedia that the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS