Billy Joel, Architect Settle Stolen Home Design Suit

By Tiffany Hu (April 14, 2022, 7:30 PM EDT) -- World-renowned musician Billy Joel and a contractor who accused him and others of stealing copyrighted designs for a home renovation project told a New York federal court on Thursday that they have settled their dispute. The parties' joint stipulation of dismissal closes the book on a lawsuit brought in April 2020 by Berry Hill Development Corp., which accused Joel and his wife, among others, of copying and using designs for renovations to their Oyster Bay, New York, home after it had been fired from the project. The filing comes nearly eight months after a magistrate judge recommended rejecting Joel's bid to...

