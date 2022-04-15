Nationwide Beats Eatery's Bad-Faith Claim In Partial Victory

By Eli Flesch (April 15, 2022, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A jury should decide whether Nationwide owes the operator of an Indiana burger restaurant more coverage for a fire likely caused by a tossed cigarette, but the insurer shouldn't face claims that it dealt with the restaurant in bad faith, a federal judge said. U.S. District Judge Holly A. Brady said Thursday that despite a "sparse" record suggesting that the fire caused extra covered damage to a Rally's burger restaurant's electrical system, there was still enough evidence to warrant a jury trial. The eatery's witnesses denied knowledge of the extent of the fire damage, the judge said. "The court concedes that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS