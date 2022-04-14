Fuel Distributor Nabs Win In Sunoco Patent Lawsuit

By Adam Lidgett (April 14, 2022, 6:12 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge has found that a Wisconsin-based fuel distributor did not infringe a Sunoco LP unit's patent for combining butane and petroleum, while also finding two claims in the patent weren't valid in the first place. In a Thursday ruling, U.S. District Judge Sim Lake granted U.S. Venture's request that the court find it didn't infringe two claims in U.S. Patent No. 9,207,686, which is owned by Sunoco Partners Marketing & Terminals LP. For one thing, the judge said Sunoco failed to show that U.S. Venture's blend ratio calculation used an element outlined in the patent about flow rates....

