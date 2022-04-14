5th Circ. Won't Disturb Decision To Revive Climate Metric

By Juan Carlos Rodriguez (April 14, 2022, 6:47 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday rejected a petition filed by 10 Republican state attorneys general for en banc review of a panel's decision to reinstate the Biden administration's actions to increase cost estimates resulting from greenhouse gas pollution while an appeal of a Louisiana federal judge's decision to block the effort proceeds. Louisiana, Texas and the other states had asked for an en banc panel to reverse a unanimous three-judge panel's decision that they said causes them "irreparable" harm by allowing the Biden administration to use social cost of greenhouse gas calculations in rulemakings. They said using the metrics will result in...

