JPMorgan Sued Over $80M Exec Stock Option Disclosures

By Kellie Mejdrich (April 15, 2022, 4:51 PM EDT) -- JPMorgan Chase & Co. was slapped with a New York federal court suit claiming the investment bank violated federal securities laws by keeping investors in the dark about its decision to shell out roughly $80 million in stock options to Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon and another executive in 2021. Shareholder Robert Freedman in a complaint filed Thursday said JPMorgan didn't provide adequate information on how it calculated the bonuses in its 2022 proxy statement, prepared in advance of its annual shareholder meeting in May and required under U.S. Securities Exchange Act rules. In that statement, the company valued the special...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS