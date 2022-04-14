LA Dodger Fans Allege Excessive Force By Team Security

By Craig Clough (April 14, 2022, 9:11 PM EDT) -- Three different groups of "passionate and supportive baseball fans" got more than just peanuts and Cracker Jack at Los Angeles Dodgers home games last season, according to three lawsuits filed in California state court alleging unprovoked beatings and arrests at the hands of the team's overzealous security employees. The suits were filed Tuesday in Los Angeles Superior Court by three different groups of fans that include a married couple and two families, all claiming they were the victims of assault, battery, false imprisonment and other violations. The plaintiffs in the suits are represented by the same firm, the diDonato Law Center,...

