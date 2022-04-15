$7.5M Deal Reached To End Del. Construction Co. Fraud Suit

By Jeff Montgomery (April 15, 2022, 5:57 PM EDT) -- Granite Construction Inc. stockholders have filed a proposed $7.5 million settlement in Delaware's Chancery Court for derivative litigation targeting allegedly fraudulent accounting moves that shareholders say hid $338 million in company cost overruns between 2017 and 2019. The allegations are the same as those that prompted a direct stockholder damage suit against the company, filed in August 2019 in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, that settled with a $129 million class award in April 2021. The latest deal, however, will yield derivative damages paid to the company by insurers for claims against 15 current or former...

