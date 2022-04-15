Real Estate Rumors: Harbor Group, Jerusalem Furniture, BSD

By Andrew McIntyre (April 15, 2022, 4:48 PM EDT) -- Harbor Group International has picked up a Miami apartment complex for $50 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Friday. The deal is for 275 Fontainebleau Blvd., which has 133 apartment units, and the seller is a venture of investor Emir Dereli and Gomez Development Group, according to the report. Jerusalem Furniture has inked a deal to lease 15,000 square feet of industrial space in South Bronx, New York, Commercial Observer reported Friday. The company is taking space at 830 Barry St., which is owned by Cedar Holdings, and the asking rent for the ground-floor space was $18 a square foot,...

