3 Ga. Bills That Died In The Latest Legislative Session

By Rosie Manins (April 15, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Georgia lawmakers decided against extending COVID-19 liability protection for businesses, creating a workplace discrimination and retaliation statute, and tightening rules against telemarketers in their latest legislative session. The Georgia General Assembly did not consider before the session ended on April 4 an extension of the Georgia COVID-19 Pandemic Business Safety Act, which will expire July 14. The act, implemented in August 2020 and extended for a year in 2021, shields businesses and health care providers from civil liability for coronavirus-related injury and wrongful death suits. State legislators also shot down an attempt this year to create a Georgia anti-workplace harassment law,...

