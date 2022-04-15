Deal Hits Snag In Fired GC's Suit Against NJ Casino

By Nick Muscavage (April 15, 2022, 4:07 PM EDT) -- A proposed settlement in a former general counsel's whistleblower lawsuit against an Atlantic City casino has hit a roadblock, with the lawyer telling a New Jersey state court Thursday that if the parties can't finalize the settlement, she will file a motion to enforce its terms. In her letter, plaintiff Loretta Pickus, an ex-senior vice president and former general counsel of Ocean Casino Resort — formerly the Revel Casino Hotel — told Superior Court Judge Stanley L. Bergman Jr. that "the parties have been unable to finalize settlement documents." Her letter comes after she and the casino told the court in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS