Air Force Seeks To Halt Officer's Vax Mandate Suit

By Kelcey Caulder (April 15, 2022, 7:33 PM EDT) -- The government has asked a Georgia federal court to stay proceedings in a proposed class action lawsuit filed by a U.S. Air Force officer over the military branch's denial of her and others' requests to be exempt from COVID-19 vaccine mandates on religious grounds, pending the resolution of ongoing appellate proceedings. In a motion filed Thursday, the Air Force's secretary and surgeon general, along with the U.S. secretary of defense, said they were appealing to the Eleventh Circuit a trial court's injunction order blocking them from taking action against the officer for her refusal to be vaccinated and requested a stay...

