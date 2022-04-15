Fox Rothschild Faces DQ Bid In Athlete Shares Fraud Case

By Ivan Moreno (April 15, 2022, 4:34 PM EDT) -- A startup that aimed to "tokenize" and sell shares of professional athletes says the firm representing investors in a $1 million fraud suit in New York federal court, Fox Rothschild LLP, once represented a co-defendant and should be tossed from the case. Cypress Holdings III LP sued startup SportBLX, parent company GlassBridge Enterprises and the startup's founders, George Hall and Joseph DePerio, in February alleging investors were duped into pouring $1 million into the venture in 2019 based on misrepresentations of a business plan that didn't materialize. GlassBridge said in a letter Thursday that Fox Rothchild represented it "before and during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS