GOP Sens. Call For Hearing On Pandemic Border Block

By James Arkin (April 15, 2022, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Republicans on the Senate Committee on the Judiciary are calling for a hearing in the next five weeks on the Biden administration's decision to rescind a public health order, which allowed for the quick expulsion of migrants arriving at the southern U.S. border, expressing concerns about the impact that decision is likely to have. The Republican senators requested a hearing with U.S. Department of Homeland Security officials before the public health order, known as Title 42, is rescinded on May 23. They are seeking information on the "development and implementation of a plan" for a potential influx of migrants once the...

