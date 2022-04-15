Jury Told Balwani Provided Theranos' Investor Financial Data

By Dorothy Atkins (April 15, 2022, 9:52 PM EDT) -- A former Theranos project manager testified in former executive Ramesh "Sunny" Balwani's criminal fraud trial Friday that Balwani was in charge of various aspects of the blood-testing startup, including its software development and clinical lab, and Balwani gave him Theranos' financial projections to share with investors. During his redirect examination, federal prosecutor John Bostic asked former senior project manager Daniel Edlin, who at one point worked as former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes' assistant, to explain Balwani's primary responsibilities at the company. Edlin testified that Balwani was specifically in charge of the startup's software development, its clinical lab and its deal with...

