9th Circ. Tosses Vegas Casino's AIG Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 15, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Circus Circus LV LP lost its appeal for coverage of its pandemic losses when a panel of Ninth Circuit judges ruled Friday that the Las Vegas casino and resort didn't show the kind of direct physical damage required for coverage under its AIG policy. In an unpublished opinion, the panel of judges pointed to a prior Ninth Circuit determination holding that the mere loss of use of a property didn't qualify as the type of physical alteration required for coverage. The panel also declined to certify questions on the case to the Nevada Supreme Court, despite some indications in a hearing last...

