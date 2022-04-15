Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

9th Circ. Tosses Vegas Casino's AIG Virus Coverage Suit

By Eli Flesch (April 15, 2022, 8:27 PM EDT) -- Circus Circus LV LP lost its appeal for coverage of its pandemic losses when a panel of Ninth Circuit judges ruled Friday that the Las Vegas casino and resort didn't show the kind of direct physical damage required for coverage under its AIG policy.

In an unpublished opinion, the panel of judges pointed to a prior Ninth Circuit determination holding that the mere loss of use of a property didn't qualify as the type of physical alteration required for coverage. The panel also declined to certify questions on the case to the Nevada Supreme Court, despite some indications in a hearing last...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!