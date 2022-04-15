DOJ Agrees To Return $1M In Seized Cannabis Cash

By Sam Reisman (April 15, 2022, 5:21 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Justice has agreed to return over $1 million in cash to an armored car company that sued local and state authorities over seizures of cannabis company revenues. As part of the settlement agreement, Empyreal Enterprises LLC agreed to drop its claims against the federal defendants and entered a stipulation of dismissal in California federal court on Wednesday. The settlement also prescribes that Federal Bureau of Investigation agents from the Los Angeles office will meet with Empyreal representatives at a later date, but there are no "preconditions to this meeting, nor are there any predetermined outcomes or expectations"...

