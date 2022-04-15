TikTok Objectors Bash Lack Of Buy-In For $92M Privacy Pact

By Allison Grande (April 15, 2022, 9:56 PM EDT) -- Two objectors are stepping up pressure on an Illinois federal judge to reject a $92 million deal resolving biometric and other data privacy claims against TikTok and its parent company, arguing that the failure of nearly 99% of the settlement class to submit a claim demonstrates the pact's deficiencies. U.S. District Judge John Lee in October granted preliminary approval to the deal between TikTok and about 89 million of its users that, if finalized, would end more than 20 proposed class actions accusing the short-form video platform and its parent company ByteDance Inc. of unlawfully collecting biometric and other personal data. Judge Lee found that...

