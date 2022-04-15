Musicians Sing For Class Cert. In UMG Copyright Suit

By Lauren Berg (April 15, 2022, 9:28 PM EDT) -- Musicians suing Universal Music Group and Capitol Records to regain control of their songs asked a New York federal judge Friday for class certification, saying the record labels have violated copyright law and deprived hundreds of artists of their ability to reclaim rights over their works. Since 2013, UMG Recordings Inc. and Capitol Records LLC have been rejecting or ignoring artists' notices of termination under Section 203 of the U.S. Copyright Act, with seemingly no distinction from one refusal to another, according to the musicians' 51-page motion for class certification. "Defendants have been holding the artists' rights hostage and have deprived the artists...

