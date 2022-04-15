DaVita, Ex-CEO Acquitted In Antitrust No-Poach Trial

By Cara Salvatore (April 15, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal jury on Friday acquitted DaVita Inc. and its former chief executive on all counts of conspiring with three other companies to suppress competition in the market for employees, handing the U.S. Department of Justice a second consecutive high-profile loss in its crackdown on employment-related antitrust crimes. The verdict came just a day after a federal jury in Texas rejected most charges against the former owner and former clinical director of a physical therapist staffing company in the DOJ's first-ever criminal wage-fixing case. In the DaVita case, the jury found that the kidney dialysis company and its former CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS