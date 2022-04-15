Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DaVita, Ex-CEO Acquitted In Antitrust No-Poach Trial

By Cara Salvatore (April 15, 2022, 6:24 PM EDT) -- A Colorado federal jury on Friday acquitted DaVita Inc. and its former chief executive on all counts of conspiring with three other companies to suppress competition in the market for employees, handing the U.S. Department of Justice a second consecutive high-profile loss in its crackdown on employment-related antitrust crimes.

The verdict came just a day after a federal jury in Texas rejected most charges against the former owner and former clinical director of a physical therapist staffing company in the DOJ's first-ever criminal wage-fixing case.

In the DaVita case, the jury found that the kidney dialysis company and its former CEO...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Ask a question!