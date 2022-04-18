Fla. Attorney Gets 2-Year Ban For Work With Nonlawyers

By Carolina Bolado (April 18, 2022, 4:56 PM EDT) -- The Florida Supreme Court has suspended a central Florida attorney for two years for a slew of Florida Bar rules violations stemming from her work with nonlawyers through several entities that provided legal advice on foreclosure defense and timeshare divestiture cases. In an order issued April 14, the state's high court suspended Andrea Marie Roebuck for allegedly acting under the direction of a nonlawyer, failing to clearly identify to clients who was performing legal work on their behalf, and allowing case managers to perform legal negotiations with minimal supervision. In addition to the two-year suspension, Roebuck will have to pay about...

