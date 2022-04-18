'Privileged' Dad Earned 9-Week 'Varsity Blues' Term, Feds Say

By Brian Dowling (April 18, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- A California businessman was driven by "privilege" when he paid bribes to inflate his son's college entrance exam score in the "Varsity Blues" conspiracy, federal prosecutors said Friday in urging a judge to sign off on a stipulated nine-week prison sentence. I-Hsin Chen, a warehouse company founder who immigrated to the U.S. from Taiwan in the 1970s, pled guilty in December to paying "Varsity Blues" ringleader William "Rick" Singer $75,000 to get his son's ACT test secretly corrected to land him among the top 2% in the country. "Chen's offense was born not of desperation but of privilege," Boston federal prosecutors...

