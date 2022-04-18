Real Estate Rumors: Land Trust Service, Chase, Bayview

By Andrew McIntyre (April 18, 2022, 6:10 PM EDT) -- Florida-based Land Trust Service Corp. has sold 3.08 acres in Miami for $9 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Monday. The deal is for a development site at 2479 NW 36th St., and the buyer is Miami-based limited liability company Bindi Investments LLC, according to the report. Chase has loaned $60.8 million for a portfolio of light industrial properties located across Queens, Brooklyn and the Bronx, Commercial Observer reported on Monday. The loan to Seagis Property Group is for seven properties that have a combined 199,457 square feet, and the loan is for 10 years at a fixed interest rate,...

