Real Estate Co. Payments Disputed In Ga. Biz Court's 1st Trial

By Rosie Manins (April 18, 2022, 5:50 PM EDT) -- Allegedly unauthorized payments from a Georgia real estate development company to its co-owner and his other businesses took center stage Monday in the first jury trial held in the Georgia State-wide Business Court. An 11-person jury heard from Carter Lowry Development LLC co-owner Matt Carter that his longtime friend and business partner Miller Lowry had "stolen" almost $500,000 from the company to fund his separate real estate development entities, in which Carter has no interest. The case is the first to go before a jury in the Georgia State-wide Business Court, which opened in August 2020 in the downtown Atlanta complex...

