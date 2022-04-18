Feds Fight Judge's 'Fishing Expedition' To Show Political Bias

By Chris Villani (April 18, 2022, 3:15 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors said in a Massachusetts federal court on Saturday that a state judge charged with obstruction for helping an immigrant evade authorities should not be allowed to go on a "fishing expedition" for evidence that the case against her is politically motivated. Newton District Court Justice Shelley Joseph is accused of letting an unauthorized immigrant give U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement the slip by allowing him to leave through the back door of her courtroom while agents waited to arrest him out front. The judge has argued that the prosecution is based on political bias, citing a batch of documents...

