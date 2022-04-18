Ex-Manager Sues Coca-Cola Over Race Bias Claims

By Kelcey Caulder (April 18, 2022, 6:05 PM EDT) -- A former manager at the Coca-Cola Co. sued the company in Georgia federal court on Friday, claiming he was fired in retaliation for reporting racial discrimination within the company's bidding process for construction projects. William Armstrong, who began working with Coke 30 years ago, said he was terminated as a senior project manager after filing an ethics complaint against the company because of a push by other managers to award multimillion-dollar contracts to diverse bidders. In his complaint, Armstrong said there was a group of Coca-Cola leaders known as the "Justice League" who invited Black-owned companies to bid on $120 million...

