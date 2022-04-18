Lebanese Bank To Challenge $3M Arbitral Award Enforcement

By Humberto J. Rocha (April 18, 2022, 8:01 PM EDT) -- A Lebanese bank will appeal a New York federal court's ruling enforcing a nearly $3 million arbitral award issued to an Iraqi telecommunications firm during an ongoing annulment bid, with the bank previously arguing the annulment action had made the award nonbinding. In a one-page notice filed Friday, the Intercontinental Bank of Lebanon said it would appeal U.S. District Judge Denise Cote's decision from earlier this month granting Iraq Telecom Ltd.'s petition to confirm its $2.8 million 2021 arbitral award. According to Judge Cote's April 8 opinion, IBL had to cover the telecommunications firm's legal fees in the arbitration case as...

