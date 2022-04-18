Media Sales Tracker Wants Out Of Ad Price-Fixing MDL

By Khorri Atkinson (April 18, 2022, 5:47 PM EDT) -- ShareBuilders Inc. has urged an Illinois federal judge to dismiss it from multidistrict litigation accusing broadcast giants of rigging the prices of TV ads, arguing the ad buyers' third amended complaint merely shows how broadcasters may have used its platform to share information. Illinois-based ShareBuilders, a provider of media sales and revenue growth tools, told U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall that ad buyers rushed to add the software company as a defendant last month yet failed to offer any plausible claims that it took part in an ​​advertising price-fixing scheme with Tribune Media Co., Sinclair Broadcast Group and other major broadcast industry...

