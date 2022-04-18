Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justice Kagan Floats Rare Solution To Nuclear Worker Dispute

By Jimmy Hoover (April 18, 2022, 4:59 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court suggested Monday it is actually the Washington Supreme Court that should decide whether a clash between the U.S. government and Washington state over a worker's compensation law is moot, prompting Justice Elena Kagan to propose a rare procedural solution more often used by circuit courts.

The court heard oral arguments in U.S. v. Washington, a dispute over a Washington state law the federal government claims discriminates against it in violation of the supremacy clause of the constitution. The law, H.B. 1723, made it easier for federal contractors who worked at the Hanford nuclear remediation site to sue...

