Ill. Judge Won't Upset $7.5M Breaching Round Warning Verdict

By Lauraann Wood (April 18, 2022, 6:22 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge refused Monday to disturb a jury's $7.5 million verdict for a SWAT officer who accused ammo maker Safariland LLC of failing to warn consumers that its TKO shotgun breaching rounds must hit metal to disintegrate. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said he wouldn't grant Safariland and subsidiary Defense Technology Corp. of America relief from DuPage County SWAT Officer David Hakim's trial award because the companies challenged the verdict with arguments the jury had already heard and was free to reject. For instance, Safariland had argued that the county sheriff's office knew the dangers associated with its TKO rounds...

