Intel Tells WDTX Jury It Doesn't Infringe In $1B Patent Suit

By Britain Eakin (April 25, 2022, 8:10 PM EDT) -- The third infringement trial in a multibillion-dollar dispute over patents owned by VLSI kicked off Monday in Austin, Texas, with an attorney for Intel saying its allegedly infringing chip products are the result of its own hard work and innovation, not infringement. The jury trial — in which patent-holding company VLSI Technology LLC contends that Intel infringes a patent covering an information processing system — got underway Monday afternoon after jurors were selected in the morning. The trial is the third high-dollar patent dispute between the parties to come before U.S. District Judge Alan Albright in just over a year, with VLSI seeking...

