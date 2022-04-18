Aircraft Co. Hit With Stock Drop Suit Over Electric Jet Claims

By Dorothy Atkins (April 18, 2022, 5:24 PM EDT) -- A Lilium GmbH investor hit the German aerospace firm with a proposed securities class action in California federal court Monday, claiming it overstated its electric jet technology leading up to its $3.3 billion merger with Qell, in turn causing its stock to drop 34% when the aircraft's purported problems were publicized. In a 38-page complaint, investor Maniraj Ashirwad Gnanaraj accused the Germany-based aerospace company, its Chief Financial Officer Geoffrey Richardson, and its current and former CEOs Barry Engle and Daniel Wiegand of making misrepresentations to investors between the time of its merger with special purpose acquisition company Qell Acquisition Corp. was...

