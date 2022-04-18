Kramer Levin Attys For Ex-NY Lt. Gov. Call Bribe Case 'Flimsy'

By Pete Brush (April 18, 2022, 4:17 PM EDT) -- The Manhattan U.S. attorney's bribery case charging New York's former Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin with doling out state grant money in exchange for unlawful political contributions is "flimsy and unwarranted," his defense lawyers said Monday. Those comments came after a status conference before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken, who is handling the charges against Benjamin and his co-defendant, New York City real estate developer and lawyer Gerald Migdol. "We have decided to represent Brian Benjamin because we are shocked and dismayed that the prosecution would bring such flimsy and unwarranted charges against a sitting lieutenant governor," Benjamin's counsel, Barry Berke...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS