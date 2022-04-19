Green Financing Co., Borrowers Settle Home Loan Claims

By Charlie Innis (April 19, 2022, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Green home upgrade financing company Ygrene and a group of customers settled claims in California federal court that the homeowners were misled about the terms of their loans, a development that comes after the plaintiffs were denied class certification. Ygrene Energy Fund Inc., Ygrene Energy Fund Florida LLC and their customers told the federal court they negotiated a deal where all parties agreed to drop the litigation, to which Magistrate Judge Laurel Beeler gave her blessing, according to a joint stipulation and order filed Monday. "The entire action, including all claims stated herein against all parties, is hereby dismissed with prejudice,"...

