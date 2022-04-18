Conn. Atty Can't Redo Trial Over Alleged Jury Talk, SEC Says

By Brian Dowling (April 18, 2022, 6:36 PM EDT) -- A Connecticut lawyer found liable for a complex stock scheme shouldn't get a new trial based on his attorney's "secondhand" reports of disagreement in the jury deliberation room and a judge's refusal to poll the panel, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission argued Monday. The agency pushed back on Henry Sargent's request for a new trial after the jury found he fraudulently dodged securities rules through a complex corporate scheme that allegedly earned him a windfall when he merged his money-losing yoga studio business with a startup biotech firm. U.S. District Judge William G. Young rejected Sargent's request to poll the jury...

