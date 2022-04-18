11th Circ. Affirms Gulfstream's $1M Award In Private Jet Spat

By Hailey Konnath (April 18, 2022, 9:36 PM EDT) -- The Eleventh Circuit on Monday found that a Georgia federal court was correct in refusing to vacate a more than $1 million arbitration award to Gulfstream Aerospace Corp. in a beef over private jet payments, ruling that the Federal Arbitration Act's standards indeed govern the dispute as opposed to state law. The three-judge panel said that Oceltip Aviation 1 Pty. Ltd., which wanted the award thrown out, should have specified that the Georgia Arbitration Code's standards for vacatur — not the arbitration act's — should govern any dispute. That should've been laid out in the underlying contract with Gulfstream, the panel said....

