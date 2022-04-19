New Suspension And Debarment Report Shows Innovation

By David Robbins and Sati Harutyunyan (April 19, 2022, 5:28 PM EDT) -- The long-awaited and much-delayed fiscal year 2020 Interagency Suspension and Debarment Committee Section 873 report to Congress was published over the weekend with a new look and some new information.[1] Despite data being one-and-a-half fiscal years behind, the document provides helpful context to federal agencies' suspension and debarment activities. As is to be expected, the changes in the report also raise new questions. Report Summary The fiscal year 2020 report is broken down into the following key components, among others: An overview of suspension, debarment and related administrative activities; A review of fiscal year 2020 governmentwide activities; Summary highlights of fiscal year 2020 metrics;...

