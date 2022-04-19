Real Estate Rumors: Macklowe, Rialto, Madison Realty

By Andrew McIntyre (April 19, 2022, 3:31 PM EDT) -- Macklowe Properties has purchased 1.64 acres in Miami-Dade County for $31.9 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Tuesday. The deal is for land at Southwest 72nd Avenue and Southwest 85th Street, and the seller is a venture of Euroamerican Group and Rilea Group, according to the report, which noted that the buyer is planning to build 650 apartment units there. Rialto Capital Management has loaned $59 million for a hotel in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer reported on Tuesday. The loan to GFI Capital Resources Group is for the Ace Hotel, a 287-room, 13-story property that opened in 2021 and includes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS