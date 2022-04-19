Soccer Promoter Wins Extension Of Noncompete Ruling

By Max Jaeger (April 19, 2022, 7:52 PM EDT) -- Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross' international soccer promotion company won an extension Monday to a court order temporarily blocking a since-departed co-founder from taking clients. Under the order, Charlie Stillitano must observe through May 7 the terms of a restrictive covenant agreement barring him from competing with Relevent Sports or trying to lure away its clients and partners. Relevant says Stillitano has been violating that agreement by planning matches between preeminent European soccer clubs, but he argues the compact is void because Relevent hasn't paid him the severance he believes he's due since leaving the company last year. "The court is persuaded...

