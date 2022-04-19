NFL Concussion Claims Won't Reach Zurich Policy, Court Told

By Rachel Scharf (April 19, 2022, 3:55 PM EDT) -- A unit of Zurich American Insurance Co. urged a New York state judge on Tuesday to let it exit decade-old coverage litigation over the National Football League's concussion liabilities, saying settlement payouts will never trigger the league's excess insurance policy. The 10-year-old dispute between the NFL and its insurers stems from the multidistrict litigation brought by former football players who say the league hid the risks of permanent brain damage that can lead to dementia, Parkinson's and ALS from repeated head trauma and concussions. (AP Photo/Rick Osentoski) In a virtual hearing before New York Supreme Court Justice Andrea Masley, counsel for...

