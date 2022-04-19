Ex-Judge Opposes Credit Union's Tough Sentence Request

By Katryna Perera (April 19, 2022, 5:23 PM EDT) -- The former Brooklyn judge convicted of obstructing the corruption probe of former Municipal Credit Union CEO Kam Wong has said the court should not consider a sentencing recommendation letter sent by the credit union's current CEO since the organization was not a victim of the crimes for which Sylvia Ash was found guilty. In a letter sent to U.S. District Judge Lewis A. Kaplan on Tuesday, counsel for Ash challenged MCU CEO Kyle Markland's letter stating the former judge should be handed the "strictest sentencing and highest restitution permitted under the law." Judge Kaplan has scheduled her sentencing hearing for this...

