Red Roof Insurer Can't Escape Sex Trafficking Coverage

By Kelcey Caulder (April 19, 2022, 4:04 PM EDT) -- A Georgia federal judge has refused to allow an insurer to escape its duty to defend the operators of an Atlanta-area Red Roof Inn in an underlying lawsuit involving federal sex-trafficking and state racketeering claims. In a 13-page order issued Monday, U.S. District Judge Thomas W. Thrash Jr. said Mesa Underwriters Specialty Insurance Company cannot be freed of its duty to defend Khamlai Lodging LLC and Khamlai Management LLC, the companies that own and operate the Red Roof Inn in Norcross, because the allegations in the underlying lawsuit fall outside the insurer's assault and battery policy exclusion. Mesa had argued that...

