Former EBay Exec To Plead Guilty In Cyberstalking Case

By Brian Dowling (April 19, 2022, 1:42 PM EDT) -- A former eBay security executive accused of orchestrating a cyberstalking campaign to terrorize a Massachusetts blogging couple has agreed to plead guilty, according to a filing in Boston federal court Tuesday. James Baugh, the e-commerce giant's former senior director of safety and security, has asked the court to schedule a change of plea hearing, the filing said. No plea agreement with prosecutors was filed with the court. Baugh and his former colleague David Harville were the two remaining defendants of the seven initially charged with launching a campaign of terror to silence the Natick, Massachusetts-based publishers of eCommerceBytes. Baugh and Harville led...

